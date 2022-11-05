AWW-DORABLE! Meet Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod's girl gang off-screens

Akshara aka Pranali Rathod has become one of the most celebrated artists currently. The gorgeous actress has been trending on social media for the fairytale #AbhiRaKiShaadi and yes, you cannot take your eyes off her beautiful attire.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 03:17
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Akshara aka Pranali Rathod has become one of the most celebrated artists currently. The gorgeous actress has been trending on social media for the fairytale #AbhiRaKiShaadi and yes, you cannot take your eyes off her beautiful attire. Well, apart from her busy schedule, Pranali loves to have her me time with her precious girl gang, check out who they are: 

Isn't she slaying with her girl gang here? 

In the upcoming episode, After the wedding, Neil gives a stunning performance with Manjari. Later, the guests ask Harshavardhan and Mahima about Akshara not being a doctor to which Harshavardhan reveals that it's all about love marriage. He did have many offers but he kept refusing and ended up in a mismatch. Akshara hears the conversation, will she give it back? 

Are you all ready for the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi? 

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

