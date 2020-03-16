AWW-DORABLE! New parents Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny reveal their baby’s face on social media

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora, who were blessed with a baby boy on August 10, shared a glimpse of the little one. Sharing adorable little notes, Dheeraj and Vinny both posted photos without revealing the baby's face.

Dheeraj shared a photo of the little one holding his finger and wrote, “The Only place I want to be at.”

Vinny posted a photo of his feet and wrote, “Now I have two of you @dheerajdhoopar.”

The couple welcomed their baby boy earlier in August and informed their social media family with a cute card that read, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10/8/22, Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the contestants in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He was recently snapped on the sets of Jhalak. He came in a black and fluorescent green shorts and jacket. He posed with fans before getting inside his vanity van. The 10th edition will be judged by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. The show is expected to hit the tube in the first week of September.

After leaving Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj signed Sherdil Shergill. He will be seen opposite Surbhi Chandna and the promos of the show are already doing the rounds. It has piqued fans’ interest already.

