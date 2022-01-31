AWW-DORABLE! Pandya Store: From childhood to now, this gesture of Shiva and Dev for Dhara has not changed

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

From the beginning in the show we see Dhara is married to Gautam, the eldest brother of the Pandya family. Her young brothers-in-law consider her like their mother figure in the show. Moreover they are very sensitive and are too protective about each other. Their bond in the show is loved by fans and they are very much happy to see their adorable moments on the show. Likewise, here is a throwback of their transformation from childhood to adulthood. Shiva and Dev are very obedient and respectful toward their Dhara Bhabi and they share the same bond over their years.

Check out this adorable picture.

Fans go all hearts for their bonds and hope that they continue it till the end of the show.

Previously in the show we saw Raavi gets humiliated by Shiva and Suman at the dinner table, they refuse to accept her but Dhara and Gombi support her. They make her sit with them to have food. Raavi opens the door by breaking the lock and gets reminded of the surprise she had planned for Shiva. Dhara comes and tells her that she should fight for her love and prove herself innocent. Raavi reveals that she is madly in love with Shiva and would do anything to bring the love back.

