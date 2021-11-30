AWW-DORABLE! Pandya Store's Kanwar takes his relationship with Alice to another level

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have become household names for their characters Shiva and Raavi respectively from Star Plus' show Pandya Store. The duo has been lauded for their stellar performances on the show.

Now, We saw Kanwar and Alice head to Mussourie, turns out the duo had gone to attend a close friends wedding. Kanwar and Alice co-ordinate their attires for the wedding with a red and gold embroidered lehenga and sherwani.

The duo looked nothing less than the soon to be hitched couple, we are sure that even their fans are wishing for the same, what do you think should Shiva and Raavi get married in real life too?

Currently, in the show, Raavi gets a dream in tension that Dhara has come to know the truth and she is uncontrollable after expressing her shock, she falls unconscious. Well, nothing of that happens in reality, Dhara is left in shock and decides to leave the hospital. Without reacting to the news, she heads out of the ICU. Rishita and Raavi try to share her pain but she refuses to react and goes home. At home, Suman tries to hide all the toys but Dhara enters and doesn't utter a word to Suman, instead just stands there.

