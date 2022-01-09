AWW-DORABLE! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon shares a special message for his fans on trending GET WELL SOON

MUMBAI: Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Shiva comes home with an injury and everyone take care of him after knowing the real reason behind the injury. Fans even get treated with a romantic ShiVi moment amid the injury scenes. Well, fans have been trending Get well soon Kanwar for his fracture and applaud him for his dedication towards the show and his character Shiva.

Kanwar takes to his Instagram to thank his beloved fans for showering all the love that they have and shares a beautiful message check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Shweta creates a major misunderstanding between Dhara and Rishita which ends up in a massive fight in the family. She makes sure that this fight would let her go from the house but will her plan succeed?

Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.