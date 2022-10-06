AWW-DORABLE! Shaheer Sheikh and Ashnoor Kaur's reunion is all things cute and memorable; check out now!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

Actress Ashnoor Kaur started her journey when she was just five years old, playing the character of Prachi in the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani. She has shared an adorable memory from the show. Where she is sharing screen space with popular actor Shaheer Sheikh who played the character of Nana Sahib. Nobody can deny that this is the fondest memory for both the actors.

Well, recently they reunited at an event where Shaheer, Ruchika, and Ashnoor were present. Shaheer embraced her with a tight hug and Ashnoor shared some really sweet moments with the duo while they met each other. You really wouldn't want to miss out on how happy they looked together after such a long time. Check out the post:

Ashnoor Kaur is the talk of the town for the song Yaar Ki Mehfil released on white hill beats' YouTube channel which also features Anuj Saini and Paras Kalnawat. She was featured for teenage girls’ roles in many shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, CID, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, among others.

On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has been nailing the intriguing avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy as Kanha in Rajan Shahi's show Woh Toh Hai Albela. Previously, he played lead roles in shows like Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, among others.

