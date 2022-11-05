AWW-DORABLE! Sidnaaz trends on Twitter completing this massive milestone

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebrities in the telly town.

Also Read: Superb! Shehnaaz’s fans slam the trolls for accusing Bigg Boss 13 fame of hugging and kissing Salman Khan

The singer-actress rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss season 13. She managed to rule millions of hearts with her charming personality and infectious smile. Also, Shehnaaz made her fans go weak in their knees with her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were so popular that fans tagged them as 'SidNaaz' and called them a power couple. But, Sidharth's untimely death left his fans shattered. Even Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz was taken aback by the news and took time to heal. She resumed work after several months.

Well, currently SidNaaz is trending on Twitter as they achieve a milestone of 8.7m impressions. This is one of the largest tweets, Sidnaaz has come a long way after Bigg Boss 13.

Check out the post:

#SidNaaz hastag breaks records on Instagram and become world No1 hastag couple to cross 8.7M Impressions on Instagram .#OurPrideSidNaaz #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/Uqnbxly1HP — SidNaaz FC (@kuldeepbirla001) May 10, 2022

After, Sidharth's untimely demise created a massive shock for everyone in the industry. Shehnaaz has grown drastically after Bigg Boss, and now she is turning into one of the strongest women we have in the industry. Her dressing sense has amplified notches higher. She often stuns her fans with her sartorial choices. The actress regularly shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. Not only that, the actress has lost quite some weight and looks stunning.

Currently, Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she has become an inspiration for everyone in the Industry and channelled her teachings for betterment.

Also Read:Revealed! Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t want to address SRK as ‘Sir’, and here is the reason

Do you have more input on how Shehnaaz Gill’s life has changed post ‘SidNaaz’? Let us know in the comment section below!