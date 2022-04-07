AWW-DORABLE! Simran Budharup has a major FOMO for being away from Pandya Parivaar for this quirky episode in Pandya Store

Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 21:07
Simran Budharup

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

We exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episode, we would see Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar? 

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

The Pandya Parivaar is all set to turn ghosts in the upcoming episode, and fans can't wait to see this horror-filled episode, they are all set to scare Prafulla in the show. Here's who is having a FOMO for not being a part of the horror episode. Check out her video call with Shiny; 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 21:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Refreshing! Nidhi Shah is always a treat for the eyes, check out her heart-melting pics
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah has an insane fan following due to her performance in Star Plus’ popular show ‘Anupamaa’. She is...
OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19
MUMBAI: We all know the discomfort of contracting Coronavirus and being entrapped by its symptoms. With the rise in the...
Anupamaa: #MaAn Day! Anupama and Anuj have a secret to share, check it out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! “I buy some shoes and keep them on the set to reduce the burden of the makers”, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Rajev Paul on his fashion mantra
MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has...
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of Ram Gopal Varma titled Enter The Girl Dragon has been the talk of the town ever since the...
Exclusive! “There is a one-shot sequence which is my favourite from the show” Rajeev Khandelwal on his favourite scene from the web series Miya Biwi Aur Murder
MUMBAI: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry, we...
Recent Stories
Tutu Sharma
OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19
Latest Video