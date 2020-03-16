AWW-DORABLE! StarPlus' Sakhis aka Imlie and Akshara find the perfect song for their bond

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to grace the stage of the show to promote their film Shamshera and you would surely see Dhara aka Shiny Doshi living her dream by shaking a leg with Ranbir. 
 
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 13:14
AK

Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Well, we will soon see Pandya Parivaar participating and the breaking here is that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to grace the stage of the show to promote their film Shamshera and you would surely see Dhara aka Shiny Doshi living her dream by shaking a leg with Ranbir.
 
Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan donning the character of Jordan from Rockstar, as we all know he is a great singer, and we can't wait to see whether he will be able to impress Ranbir Kapoor with his skills.

Imlie and Anupama are once again against each other. Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her. Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucked to drown her.

Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family and tells Anupama that she will hurt the family so much that they won’t be able to heal. Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the fans are going to have a super fun time.

Ranbir Kapoor takes lessons from Neela on becoming the torturous saas, he is the perfect choice to become the new Neela in the show and we are sure if that happens, Imlie will become the happiest Bahu from Star Parivaar.
 
We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look. Well, they had a lot of fun in those episodes, now the Sakhis had found a perfect song for themselves. As they chat on a video call.

Check it out

:

 
Also read:Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 13:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! These pictures of actress Tridha Choudhury are giving major FITNESS GOALS
MUMBAI: Actress Tridha Choudhury has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution...
Udaariyaan: Unbelievable! Tejo files complaint against Fateh
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Woah! Karishma Tanna honeymoon pictures give us major couple goals
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a well-known and brilliant actress in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the diva...
Imlie: Check out the passionate moments between Aryan and Imlie as their love story comes to an end
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Awesome! Check out Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s vacation pics
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the world of bollywood.When you hear  the word ‘bold’, one...
Anupamaa: Chaos! Anupamaa and Kinjal’s relationship at stake
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Wow! These pictures of actress Tridha Choudhury are giving major FITNESS GOALS
Wow! These pictures of actress Tridha Choudhury are giving major FITNESS GOALS
Latest Video