AWW-DORABLE! The cute Kapadia's now turn into the Minion Family, check out the cutest minion from Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Barkha and Ankush will question Anuj about getting little Anu to the Kapadia family and would feel bad that they hid from them such big news and would question them about the same. That’s when Anuj will give an indirect taunt to Barkha and Ankush saying that these days a lot of people hide things so what’s the big deal. On the other hand, Pakhi will come and tell everyone that Anupama and Anuj have become foster parents to a little child and everyone will be shocked to know this.

Well, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram to share the Behind scenes of fun that they are having on the sets and how their mini family, Choti Anu and Anuj have turned into Minion cooks. Check out the post:

In the upcoming episode, Barkha’s dreams will be shattered as she wanted to inherit the Kapadia empire but since Anuj and Anupama are adopting a child, that won’t be possible. Anupama notices the dismay on Barkha’s face, but won’t react. Further, Barkha will call out Anuj over such a huge decision without consulting them.

