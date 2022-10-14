AWW! Ever the Gentleman; Harshad Chopda and Pranlali Rathod’s chemistry is Unmissable and This gesture is the proof

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on StarPlus has become one of the longest running shows on television and after the generational leap, actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have taken up the crowns of the leads.

The fans adore this couple and ship them together as AbhiRa. The show is currently going through a divorce track between the couple and the truth about which is hidden to Manjari. They are feigning that everything is alright owing to Manjari’s weak health.

Now, a clip from the upcoming episode is going viral and Harshad Chopda’s sweet gesture towards Pranali Rathod is already winning the hearts of the netizens. He appeared a true gentleman when he caught his ladylove from tumbling down the stairs and they shared a deep moment.

Even though estranged, their love for each other shines bright in their eyes and the audience can’t get enough of this gesture. The couple seemed mesmerized by each other as Harshad’s character refuses to let go Pranali so she doesn’t fall and hurt herself.

The fans feel their chemistry is too real for them not to be dating but the two have denied any such reports, much to the fans’ disappointment.

