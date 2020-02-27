Aww! Fans call Parth Samathan the lion king of the industry

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan came into the limelight when he starred in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Manik Malhotra and later stole the thunder by making his appearance in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes. Parth has played several minor parts in series like Gumrah: End Of Innocence, MTV Webbed, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. His outstanding performance in the show has bagged him many awards.

He is among the hottest and most intelligent actors. Fans love him for his performance and sassy looks. His striking looks and brooding eyes are just killer. His perfect hair doesn’t allow us to take our eyes off him. His fit physique makes him highly desirable, and those natural cute expressions he has on his face are charming.

Have a look at the below video which will make your jaws drop and simultaneously steal your heart.

Presenting the lion king of the industry...Parth Samthaan.

