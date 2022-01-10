AWW! Fans compare Anand and Anandi to Vivah's Shahid and Amrita as the Ideal couple

MUMBAI: After much popularity for season one of balika Vadhu the season two of Balika Vadhu is new hit show on Colors TV. The main character of Anandi and Anand played by actors Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai respectively. Their chemistry is much loved and appreciated by fans.

Fans are rooting for them to have a good companionship in the show. And have compared Anand and Anandi to be like in the bollywood movie Vivah. Where Shahid and Amrita were seen as the Ideal couple.

Check out the picture :

We are sure that this picture must have melted your heart and you have already fallen in love with their chemistry.

Moreover, The show is gearing up for major twists and turns in the upcoming storyline wherein finally, Anand learned about Anandi and Jigar’s child marriage. The family finally stands with Anandi and wants her to take action against this but Maadi Baa is stubborn. Anandi is not ready to spare Jigar who kidnapped her and is forcing her to leave her career.

So, how Anandi will get Jigar arrested and how Anand will free her from this trapped marriage is worth watching next in the show.

