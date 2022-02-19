Aww! Fans go gaga to see Tejasswi Prakash in her latest post

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash may be seen as the simpleton Pratha in Naagin 6, however, the actress is quite fashionable in real life. She can do the glam and the casual and nail the look like a model. The Bigg Boss 15 winner shared a couple of pictures on her gram a while ago. Fans cannot stop crushing over her pictures. Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her expressions in the pictures. However, it's her cute smile has all of us melting.

We guess Teja is hungry and she wants to eat and hence the look. We all know what a big foodie, Tejasswi is and this expression suits the hangry mood, don't you think?

We have seen Tejasswi Prakash's glam and non-glam (makeup-free) look in Bigg Boss 15. You are seeing her as simpleton Pratha in Naagin 6. Here's the girl-next-door Tejasswi, stealing hearts.

She's got that flirty look in her eyes. Tejasswi Prakash's fans were super happy to see the actress has posted on gram. They had been waiting for a glimpse of the actress. Well, you can't blame fans for crushing on her when she looks that good!

When candids turn out this good, sending fans into a tizzy is gonna happen. Some fans were wondering whether 'Sunny' aka Karan Kundrra had clicked Tejasswi's pictures. Some addressed Tejasswi as Bhabi and some apologised to Karan Kundrra for crushing on Teja. Well, she has become a national crush, really.

