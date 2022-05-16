AWW! Fans miss THIS actress from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and want her to come back

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing an interesting track.

The investigation track has seen lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Ram and Priya's relationship is being tested at crucial times.

Priya and Ram have developed major differences after he came to know that she hid the truth of her kidnapping.

Ram was even more furious when he came to know that Krish knew about Priya's kidnapping.

The jealousy and concern for Priya are quite evitable as he is in love with her.

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The current track is only focussing on this and the supporting characters are sidelined for a while.

Amid all this, Vedika's presence in Ram and Priya's life is missing.

Apart from that, the viewers are missing one more character from the show in the present track.

It is none other than Brinda's character that has been away from the storyline.

Brinda has played a pivotal role in Ram's life and he considers her his best friend.

She has supported Ram and also Priya during their problems and made sure they are always together.

While Ram and Priya are currently going through a tough phase, viewers want Brinda to be at her best friend's side.

We have seen Brinda's character on and off in the show which really makes her fans upset.

They are always keen on seeing more of Brinda in the show.

The ardent viewers are waiting to see Brinda back in the show soon.

Several comments are being posted on Aanchal Khurana's social media posts where fans are expressing their sorrow for not seeing her in the show.

Do you miss seeing Brinda in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!