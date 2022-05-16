AWW! Fans miss THIS actress from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and want her to come back

Several comments are being posted on Aanchal Khurana's social media posts where fans are expressing their sorrow for not seeing her in the show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:02
AWW! Fans miss THIS actress from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and want her to come back

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing an interesting track. 

The investigation track has seen lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. 

We have seen how Ram and Priya's relationship is being tested at crucial times. 

Priya and Ram have developed major differences after he came to know that she hid the truth of her kidnapping. 

Ram was even more furious when he came to know that Krish knew about Priya's kidnapping. 

The jealousy and concern for Priya are quite evitable as he is in love with her. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The current track is only focussing on this and the supporting characters are sidelined for a while. 

Amid all this, Vedika's presence in Ram and Priya's life is missing. 

Apart from that, the viewers are missing one more character from the show in the present track. 

It is none other than Brinda's character that has been away from the storyline. 

Brinda has played a pivotal role in Ram's life and he considers her his best friend. 

She has supported Ram and also Priya during their problems and made sure they are always together.

While Ram and Priya are currently going through a tough phase, viewers want Brinda to be at her best friend's side. 

We have seen Brinda's character on and off in the show which really makes her fans upset. 

They are always keen on seeing more of Brinda in the show. 

The ardent viewers are waiting to see Brinda back in the show soon. 

Several comments are being posted on Aanchal Khurana's social media posts where fans are expressing their sorrow for not seeing her in the show. 

Do you miss seeing Brinda in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ  OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “This story is close to my heart” Nakul Mehta on his short movie Tasalli se
MUMBAI: Actor Nakuul Mehta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, we have...
OMG! Check out who's on fire on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
Hotness alert! Fans can't take their eyes off these sensuous pictures of GHKKPM's fame Ayesha Singh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
EXCLUSIVE! My character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actor Romanch Mehta
MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.We certainly cannot have enough of him on television....
Dharm Yoddha Garud: What! Takshak and Kaliya stunned to witness bodies falling from the sky
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Sab Satrangi: Chaos! Maurya Family shocked with Shweta and her mother being in the house while Mannu gets in an argument
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Latest Video