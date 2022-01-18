Aww…Fans of Anupamaa and Anuj are in love with the ‘OLD SCHOOL ROMANCE’ between the two love-birds!

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna often share reels from the sets and impress fans with their off-screen bonding too. The duo has made a habit of sharing a video or pictures of theirs on Monday, which is also called 'MaAn' day. 'MaAn' is the acronym of Anupamaa and Anuj's names.

nupamaa also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Aneri Vajani, Muskaan Bamne, Anagha Bhosale, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Arvind Vaidya among others. It's one of the top shows of the Hindi TV industry. The duo's chemistry has been creating magic on screens and social media. They are trending on Twitter for showing their respectful and matured love for each other without confessing that they are in love.

The latest conversation between Anuj and Anupamaa over their tea session is being hailed.

Moreover, Anuj's gesture of making tea as per Anupamaa's taste, offering her water, confessing that he was looking out for her, encouraging her, has caught the eyes of the viewers. They've touted these small gestures as "old-school romance" and have shared glimpses of their moments.

