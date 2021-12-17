Aww…Gaurav Mukesh to ROMANCE his wife Rajshri Rani on-screen in Star Plus’ Imlie!

MUMBAI: Rajshri Rani rose to fame with Suhani Si Ek Ladki on Star Plus.

(Also Read: Gaurav will recreate the popular scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na when he bumps into Rajshri, who plays Arpita in the show. )

Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. Rajshri Rani as his sister and Neetu Pandey as his relative in the show, this new family will bring a completely new angle to Imlie's life.

Now looks like Gaurav Mukesh will share screen space with Rajshri and will have a romantic scene with his off-screen wife!

Gaurav will recreate the popular scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na when he bumps into Rajshri, who plays Arpita in the show. He says, "Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance and everyone remembers that iconic scene when music starts playing the minute he bumps into Sushmita Sen. I am lucky that I will get to enact a scene like that with my wife."

Gaurav and Rajshri met on the sets of Suhaani Si Ek Ladki in 2017 and they tied the knot in Nov 2020.

Isn’t that cute?

(Also Read: Imlie 16th December 2021 Written Episode Update: Aryan Makes Imlie Face Her Fear)

CREDIT: TOI