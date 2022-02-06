AWW! GHKKPM crew members pay tribute to this star on the set, Here Why

Sai stands silent in trauma when Pakhi jerks her in anger and accuses her of killing Samrat and pushing her to death.
GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.    

As we have seen in the current track, Samrat, aka Yogendra Vikram Singh is dead in the show. While fans speculate he is leaving the show. We have previously seen the entire cast  bidding adieu to the actor meanwhile on the sets there is a completely different scenario. It seems that the cast is missing him way too much that they are paying tribute to his mere photograph too. Take a look at the video. 

Check out the video   

In the upcoming track, poor Sai stands silent in trauma when Pakhi jerks her in anger and accuses her of killing Samrat and pushing her to death.

Now, it would be highly intensified to see if Chavans will support Sai or if they will also blame her.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Shaika Films Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Sheetal Maulik Shikha Bhatt Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane TellyChakkar
Latest Video