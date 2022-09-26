AWW! Guess who is MISSING Paras Kalnawat on the sets of Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat is being missed on Anupamaa but here is someone who recently said so on her Instagram. Read on to know more.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 13:52
AWW! Guess who is MISSING Paras Kalnawat on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to differences with the production and the director.

He is being loved on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and the fans have been pouring in love for him.

He recently shared a story with former co-star Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa. Muskan took to her Instagram and had a question answer session.  Paras asked her how much she misses him to which she replied that she misses him a lot.

Apparently, the two have nicknames for each other. Muskan calls Paras “Pingu” and he calls her “Pungi”.Paras also said that he will meet her soon.

The two shared great rapport on the show. Anupamaa is still ruling the television screen while Paras has moved on to Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 13:52

