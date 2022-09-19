Aww! Have a Look at the Cute Off-screen Pictures of the Cast of Punyashlok Ahilyabai

MUMBAI : The cast of Sony TV’s famous show Punyashlok Ahilyabai seems to have a lot of fun on the sets and the pictures prove so. The cast includes Aetasha Sansgiri, Gaurav Amlani, Vallari Viraj as Ahilyabai, Khaderao and Parvati. Check out the posts here -

Jazlyn Tanwani and Diaan Talaviya play Ahilyabai’s children Muktabai and Malerao in the show. The off-screen pictures are posted by the cast on their individual Instagram pages. Punyashlok Ahilyabai airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 7:30pm.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.