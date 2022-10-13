AWW! Here is how Abhinav Shukla surprised wife Rubina Dilaik on the occasion of Karwa Chauth

MUMBAI:Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She is being loved for her performances and keeps the audience hooked with something new every week.

Rubina’s hubby Abhinav Shukla was recently away on a mountaineering trip with his friends while Rubina keeps busy with rehearsals for her performance for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but misses him after getting home.

The two are unable to spend time together. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Rubina even shared a glimpse of her henna with his name written as “Appu” on her hand.

Abhinav planned to surprise Rubina on the festival of Karwa Chauth and Rubina is super happy to see him back after so long. He even captured the beautiful moment.

Abhinav gets a feeling that Rubina knew about him coming when she opened the door. Rubina says that she just had a feeling that it was him. It is super cute and the fans are loving it. Abhinav even tells Rubina that he has lost weight.

Abhinav wrote while sharing Rubina’s reaction, “I thought i will surprise her but it went the other way around!”

Rubina even dedicated one of his performances to Abhinav during family week on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. She spoke about their tough times and how they have overcome it.

The two are now very happy together and keep sharing glimpses which the fans love.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.