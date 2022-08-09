AWW! HERE’S why Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the best couple

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have been the power couple for a long time now. Recently, they got even cuter. Check out details here.

MUMBAI: The beautiful couple of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have always been people's favourite. The couple have set the goals high and for a long time now.  The couple started off as friends and got hitched in 2013 when Ravi Dubey popped the million dollar question to Sargun and she of course, said yes.

The actress recently celebrated her birthday but unfortunately hubby Ravi Dubey was not there with her on the joyous occasion. Both of them are in different cities shooting for different projects.

But the actress didn’t feel the absence of the hubby that much as Ravi Dubey being a sweetheart had Sargun’s room completely decorated. He even celebrated her birthday on his set and cut the cake himself on her behalf saying that the celebration has to happen.

He even put out a heartfelt post and a video with the caption “the era of Sargun Mehta has begun, brace yourselves.”

Check out the pictures and videos here:

 

The couple has been married for 9 years but both of them believe that the bond is still the same. On the work front, Ravi recently took it to his Instagram account where he shared a short video clip of himself. In the post, he used the caption, ‘Jaldi Milte Hain’  and #moh. Although Ravi’s announcement is big and clear enough that he is surely going to be a part of Jagdeep Sidhu’s upcoming movie Moh, the fans are excited and waiting for him to disclose more. While  Sargun was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputtli in the role of Gudiya Parmar and was highly praised for her performance.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

