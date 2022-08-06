AWW! Here's proof that TejRan are not only romantic, but a Hilarious couple too!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting their PDA moments on social media.

Oh No! Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is caught gossiping about someone on the sets of Naagin 6

In this video we see that Karan Kundrra, has appiled a funny filter on Tejasswi Prakash to which her reaction will definitely leave you in splits. They are the talk of the town for their lovey-dovey moments. However, the lovebirds are also very humorous and keep the mood light by making each other laugh. Take a look at their hilarious video.

Check out the video

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video, ‘Rula Deti Hai’, which was sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6', playing the lead role of Pratha.

