AWW! Here's proof that TejRan are not only romantic, but a Hilarious couple too!

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 21:17
AWW! Here's proof that TejRan are not only romantic, but a Hilarious couple too!

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting their PDA moments on social media. 

Also read Oh No! Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is caught gossiping about someone on the sets of Naagin 6

In this video we see that Karan Kundrra, has appiled a funny filter on Tejasswi Prakash to which her reaction will definitely leave you in splits. They are the talk of the town for their lovey-dovey moments. However, the lovebirds are also very humorous and keep the mood light by making each other laugh. Take a look at their hilarious video. 

Check out the video  

 

Also read  Oh No! Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is caught gossiping about someone on the sets of Naagin 6

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video, ‘Rula Deti Hai’, which was sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6', playing the lead role of Pratha. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Naagin Simba Nagpal Rula Deti Hai LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra Khatra Mahek Chahal Ekta Kapoor Surbhi Chandna Adaa Khan Colors Balaji Telefilms TejRan Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 21:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Is everything alright between Divya Khosla Kumar and her sisters-in-law Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar?
MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar is no doubt winning the hearts of fans with her acting skills and looks. The actress, who...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Even the audience has become my Hindi Teachers now', Rochelle Rao on hosting India's Laughter Challenge, her Hindi lessons and more
MUMBAI: : Sony Tv is all set to launch India's Laughter Champion under the banner of Banijay. Well, the major USP of...
AWW! Here's proof that TejRan are not only romantic, but a Hilarious couple too!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the...
Massive Dhamaka! Check out what's going to happen in the upcoming track of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for...
Exclusive! I was very relieved when I met Jennifer Winget for the first time during season 1: Tanuj Virwani on Code M Season 2
MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his acting contribution. We have seen some...
AWESOME! Bhagya Lakshmi's Malishka gets a new nickname from this costar, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Recent Stories
What! Is everything alright between Divya Khosla Kumar and her sisters-in-law Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar?
What! Is everything alright between Divya Khosla Kumar and her sisters-in-law Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar?
Latest Video