AWW! Here's what made the Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum star cast emotional

One of the cast members of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum share a beautiful video making everyone emotional.
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has been winning hearts with its unique storyline and amazing performances.

It stars Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta in the lead roles. 

The show started off on a grand note in April this year and since a few weeks, there have been reports about it going off-air.

There was no confirmation yet but now, the rumours have turned out to be true. 

The show is confirmed to go off-air soon. However, no exact date of that is known yet.

And now, Mohit Duseja who is an integral part of the show has shared a beautiful compilation of memories from the show. 

The BTS video shows some memorable moments the star cast had on the set so far. 

Take a look:

The video has made the show's star cast quite emotional. 

It seems the star cast is going to miss each other a lot as these are the last days of the shoot. 

How much are you going to miss the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Sony TV
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Comments

Add new comment

