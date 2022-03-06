AWW! Here's why Anupamaa got smitten by Anuj Kapadia

Adhik would have the same feelings for Pakhi or not and this would bring a big clash between the Kapadia’s and Shah families.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video we see that Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is enacting a funny reel about how she will describe Anuj aka Gaurav to her fans and friends. Take a look at the video to see his epic description.  

Also read  Anupama: Exclusive! Pakhi is heartbroken to know that her crush Adhik is Barkha’s brother

Meanwhile in the show, Adhik would have the same feelings for Pakhi or not and this would bring a big clash between the Kapadia’s and Shah families.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

