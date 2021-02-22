AWW! This is how Abhinav Shukla welcomed his lady love Rubina Diliak back home post 150 days, calls her 'My Winner'

MUMBAI: Yesterday the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 happened and Rubina Diliak was declared the winner of the show.

The actress survived in the Bigg Boss house for almost 150 days and took the victory home. Along with her, Abhinav Shukla her better half was also a part of the show and was eliminated just a few weeks before the finale.

This journey is defiantly incomplete without Abhinav’s support but the lady fought all her battles alone and came out as a winner of the show.

When Rubina went back home she was happy to see the surprise that Abhinav had stored for her.

The moment she entered the house after good 150 days, the entire house was decorated and littted.

Abhinav and her parents had written Ruby on the balcony and decorated the room.

The wall was decorated with flowers and it was written welcome back Boss lady. Rubina was overwhelmed with this special welcome and thanked Abhinav for making her feel so special.

Abhinav shared the post of Rubina at the decorated spot and captioned the post by writing “My Winner’’.

Awww! That’s such a sweet gesture by Abhinav. On the other hand, Rubina also shared the post and captioned it by saying Home is home and it is the best feeling to be back and thanked her husband for making her feel so special.

Well, no doubt that Abhinav and Rubina give major couple goals and the two are loved by the audiences and they had also won the best Jodi of Bigg Boss 14.

