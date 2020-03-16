Aww! This is how Kapil Sharma made Sanjana Sanghi blush

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Kapil recently made Sanjana Sanghi blush as he complimented her on the glow on her face. Sanjana along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, and filmmaker couple Ahmed Khan and Shaira Ahmed Khan, will be seen in an upcoming episode. Kapil flirted with Sanjana and compared her to ice cream.

In a promo of the episode, Kapil is seen telling Sanjana, "Thoda sa koi jaali waali lagao munh ke aage, itna glow karti hai na ye, aankhein chaundhiyaan jaati hain."

The comedian later added, "Sanjana ko main jab bhi dekhta hu mujhe lagta hai bhagwan ne na ice cream ke upar hoth, naak, kaan bana diye hain."

Have a look.

Sanjana and Aditya were promoting their upcoming action film Om The Battle Within. A teaser of the film was released recently. The film has been directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Ahmed and Shaira.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them. This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:42

