Aww! This is how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma express that they miss each other, take a look

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma updated their Instagram story, where one can see the couple on a video call. Surely, they have been missing each other a lot and it must be very difficult for them to stay away from one another.
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai and Satya.

Neil and Aishwarya first met on this show and fell in love and today they are a happy married couple.

They are considered as one of the power couples of television and the couple has a huge fan following.

The fans love their pair and their scenes in the serial though they are not romantically involved. The audience got to see their chemistry in the reality show “Ravivaar with Star Parivaar”, where the couple spoke about their love story and how together they have seen ups and downs together which has strengthened the bond. 

Recently, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma updated their Instagram story, where one can see the couple on a video call. Surely, they have been missing each other a lot and it must be very difficult for them to stay away from one another. 

Aishwarya Sharma shared the screenshot of the video call and posted it on her story, captioning it as 'I miss you my love @bhatt_neil'. Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt reposted the same, adding heart emojis to the story. 

Are you excited to watch Aishwarya Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, acing her stunts? 

