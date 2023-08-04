Aww! This is how Shoaib Ibrahim pampers his pregnant wife Dipika Kakar, check it out

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Now, Shoaib seems to have turned into a chef for his wifey dearest where he is seen frying pakoras for her. And fans were in awe of the Ajooni actor. One wrote, “Aww mashallah mashallah so sweet shanu bhai apko humesha aise bhabi ko help karte hue dekh kar bohot accha lagta hai WE LOVE YOU BOTH @shoaib2087 @ms.dipika” Another wrote, “so sweet”

Looks like Shoaib is leaving no stone unturned to pamper his dearest wifey Dipika as she is in her third trimester of her pregnancy.

Shoaib and Dipika became a household name with their popular show Sasural Simar Ka.

