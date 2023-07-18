Aww! This is how Sreejita De’s husband Michael Blohm-Pape reacted after she changed her name after marriage

MUMBAI: We all know that popular TV actress Sreejita De has been dating Michael Blohm-Pape for a very long time. The duo had made their relationship official quite some time ago. Also, Michael's dreamy wedding proposal to his ladylove was everything that a girl wants. The gorgeous couple finally walked the aisle on 2nd July 2023 in Hamburg, Germany and shared stunning pictures of the church wedding.

Sreejita has now shared that the most beautiful part of her wedding was when she signed her new name on the document- Sreejita De Blohm-Pape. She revealed about the cute incident and said, “When I signed my new name I could see tears in Michael’s eyes’. She further said, “Being a celebrity, changing my name was a big deal for me, we had a lot of discussions, I thought about what name I should keep and then I finally made the decision of keeping my old name and adding my husband’s surname to it.”

Sreejita changed her name on June 30th. She has now changed her name even on her Instagram page.

Sreejita is known for her TV shows Uttaran and Nazar. She has also been a part of the Bollywood film Luv Ka The End.

