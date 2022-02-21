Aww! I was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest: Cezzane Khan on tying the knot with girlfriend Afsheen

MUMBAI: Sony TV is back with yet another sequel after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lage Hai, Ekta Kapoor's Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar with Pallavi Kulkarni and Ronit Bose Roy turned into a massive hit.

The show was not only ahead of it's time but gave and interesting slice of life to the viewers.

Now, Ekta Kapoor is back with a sequel to the show titled as Apnnapan. Starring Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur the story hints a similar plot with estranged couple and their children who are divided between their parents. We have earlier seen Cezanne in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after a long break and Rajshri was a part of Shaadi Mubarak, she had left the show from midway and was replaced by Rati Pandey.

Speaking about Cezanne’s personal life, he has been in a relationship with Afsheen for almost three years now and is planning to get married this year.

He says, "We have been together for three years now and are happy. Had it not been for the pandemic, we would have been married by now. We plan to tie the knot later this year. Anyway, I feel there is no perfect age to get married."

Talking about why he chose to remain single until he met Afsheen, he says, "I did not want to be in a rush to get married. I was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. I was also looking for someone with good values and who would respect our relationship. And then I met Afsheen."

