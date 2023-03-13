Aww! JasLy aka Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's romantic moment from Krishna Mukherjee pre-wedding festivities is swooning the Twitterati! Check out the reactions here!
MUMBAI :It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. Adorable chemistry: Their stay in the Bigg Boss house was enough to prove to the world that not only do they look adorable together, but the way they interact with each other, the way they take care of each other, everything is beyond adorable!
Aly and Jasmin are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.
Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry, the two made their relationship official.
The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there began a strong bond of friendship, which then led to a relationship of love.
Today, the duo has a massive fan following. They are loved by the audience. Their fans fondly call them Jasly.
The couple recently attended friend and actress Krishna Mukherjee got married in Goa today and the duo were there from day one of the celebrations. Recently,in the sangeet ceremony, the two performed on a very sweet romantic song and the video is going viral on twitter and fans can’t get enough of it, Check out some of the best reactions here:
This was least expected— ᴊᴀꜱʟy (@JasLyXJaans) March 12, 2023
You guys are looking so damn awwdorable @jasminbhasin @AlyGoni
#JasminBhasin #AlyGoni #JasLy#JasLyians pic.twitter.com/khSLkN4R2V
he lifted her #JasLy pic.twitter.com/t0fuKfZU7J— - (@elitestanning) March 12, 2023
Ye jasly hi haina— (@Yash98_) March 12, 2023
JASMIN BHASIN SUPREMACY#JasminBhasin #Jasly pic.twitter.com/J1XWYrYne4
These two look absolutely adorable !! I mean we are all in awww today!!— Sejjjj ⁿᵒⁿ ᵗᵒˣⁱᶜ ˢᵒˡᵒ (@Wanderarounduhh) March 12, 2023
JASMIN BHASIN SUPREMACY #JasminBhasin #Jasminians #Jasły #Krishrag pic.twitter.com/3Q62oAgINJ
This is so cute #JasLy pic.twitter.com/okXgDBno4A— Lucky(HARSHALI ) (@Sonu_monu06) March 13, 2023
The wedding took place beach side and was attended by friends like Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, Anaita Hassnandani, Aamir Ali and more.
