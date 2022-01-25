AWW! Kabhi Kabhi Itefaq Se: Anubhav Aka Manan Joshi can't get enough of These 'Cuties'! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts, The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

ALSO READ: Hilarious! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Goli Bua aka Delnaaz Irani and Chanchal Chacha aka Mehul Nisar will leave you in splits

On their social media handles, the actors of the show often share behind-the-scenes pictures from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, etc as well as sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show.

Manan Joshi who plays the lead role of Anubhav Kulshrestha, recently took to Instagram to share a cute picture with Mehul Nisar who plays Golu, and Delnaaz Irani, who plays Goli, and posted it with the caption, 'Cuties'

Take a look at the pictures:

The show revolves around a Scientist Anubhav who is from a middle-class joint family while Gungun is a selectively compassionate rich spoilt brat. It stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles.

We know you can't control but laugh out loud hearing the funny dialogue. Fans are very excited to know will Gungun and Anubhav co-exist happily or will they pick fights every time they meet?

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Hilarious! Gungun welcomes Anubhav to the Bhatnagar house with broom