AWW! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Gungun Reveals she and Anubhav have THIS morning tradition! Read Inside!

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is gently but steadily gaining traction in the hearts of everyone. The show takes place in a huge joint family, invoking memories of large families and rituals from the 1990s. The union of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is relatively fresh, and the story takes place in the 1990s; the family appears to be fun-loving, with members who appreciate music and cricket.

Anubhav, a middle-class joint family scientist, and Gungun, a selectively empathic rich pampered brat, are the central characters of the show. In the show, Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi play the lead roles.

Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani who play the onscreen couple, Anubhav and Gungun have a really good equation offscreen. They usually make reels together, share behind-the-scenes footage, and also what the audiences can expect. Yesha shared a story today where she revealed another cute little fact about Manan and her that Manan takes Yesha’s approval before posting anything on Instagram, the stories are too quiet to handle, take a look”:

It is so great to see the actors bonding offscreen because they aren't married on the show yet in fact Gungun is opposing the marriage.

Meanwhile on the show, The Bhatnagar’s and the Kulshreshtha’s fix Anubhav and Gungun’s marriage.

Anubhav is totally against this decision when here Gungun also refuses.

However, when Riddhesh again explains the situation to Gungun and asks her to be thankful because he is a scientist while she couldn’t even pass B.A. And this triggers Gungun so much that she finally agrees to marry Anubhav. However, there is a condition. Gungun agrees to marry Anubhav but she challenges Riddhesh that if she will pass the B.A. exam this time, he will have to cancel this wedding.

