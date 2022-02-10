Aww! Kapil Sharma's pout selfie with Anayra is adorable

MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is active on social media these days. The actor and comedian posted heart-melting selfies with his Anayra today.

In the photos, Kapil sports a grey hoodie with a cap. His daughter is seen in a blue tee-shirt with hair clips. The two are seen pouting and smiling together.

Kapil captioned the photo as, "The cutest pout I have ever seen." And his fans and followers agreed with him. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't stop herself from going 'So cute'.

Nehha Pendse, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Richa Sharma and many others dropped hearts in the comments section.

Have a look.

Photographer Daboo Ratnani offered Kapil to get on board and shoot together with the kids. He wrote, "Let’s shoot together!! Will plan something epic and get the kids too. Will do some adorable pics."

Kapil was recently spotted at the screening of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film. He attended it with his wife and planted a kiss on her cheek when he was called for photos by the media.

There were also rumours of Akshay being upset with him and refusing to come to his show to promote his film. However, Kapil clarified that he has spoken to Akshay about it and he will be there with the cast.

