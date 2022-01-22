Aww! Karan Johar turns ‘cool papa’ during the shoot of ‘Hunerbaaz’, read to know more

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, who is currently seen as a judge on the talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’, took a few minutes off during one of the shoots to perform daddy duties. In a promo shared by Colors, he could be seen video calling his twins, Yash and Roohi, and telling them, “Hi, baby, I just called to say good night.”

Parineeti Chopra, who is judging Hunarbaaz alongside Karan, sent her love to the kids. “I love you 1,021,” she said.

Later, Karan recorded one of the performances - of two people dancing in teddy bear costumes - on his phone for Yash and Roohi. “Bohot excited ho jayenge yeh dekh kar. Aisa lag raha hai hum kisi Disneyland mein aaye hai aur yeh live performance chal raha hai (My children will be very excited to see this. It feels like we are in Disneyland and are watching a live performance),” he said.

Mithun Chakraborty is also on the judges’ panel of Hunarbaaz. The show will feature people from across the country, including flutists, magicians, acrobats, rappers, and more, displaying their talents.

Hunarbaaz will premiere this Saturday on Colors. The live audience of the show will have the power to be the ‘super judge’. While the judges’ score will hold 30% weightage, 70% is in the hands of the audience. To qualify, each contestant will need to secure a combined score of 80%.

