Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to be seen together in several ad commercials soon, claim reports

MUMBAI: Naagin has become a cult TV show and over the seasons, the audience cannot have enough of the fantasy supernatural thriller.

The 6th season of the show premiered on February 12 and has been the topic of discussion for its non-Naagin theme. While it has always been about a Naagin taking her personal revenge, this time around, she will be seen avenging the whole country from the clutches of a deadly pandemic.

Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead role of Pratha, a hard-working and humble girl, who gets pulled into a situation that she does not ask for. And her humble girl-next-door girl performance has won over her fans and many others too.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra is a doting boyfriend. The actor was snapped at the airport, so he decided to head straight to Naagin 6 sets to meet girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Karan shared glimpses from Naagin 6 sets as Tejasswi gave her a shot.

Aww, isn’t that adorable? Karan and Tejasswi are spending a lot of time together.

They also have several ads in their kitty as a couple.

On Valentine’s Day too the couple surprised each other with their gifts. While Karan had planned a romantic dinner, Tejasswi had cooked biryani for him after she got off from shoot.

