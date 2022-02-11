Aww…Karan Kundrra performs AARTI for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash; the latter HUMBLED by his kindness!

MUMBAI: Last night, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met. Karan Kundrra reconnected with his long-time friend and writer, Jessica Khurana, and his best buddy Omi Singh accompanied him.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are on a roll, become the most loved Valentine’s pair)

Karan was chilling out with his buddies and suffering from a Bigg Boss 15 hangover, being the goofy he is. Jessica mocked him about his fondness for Butter Chicken and presented him with presents from TejRan fans. Unaware of the video shoot, Karan refused to consume the chips and flung them on the couch. He apologized when Jessica told him, scooped up the chips, and tossed them again. However, the meeting of TejRan alias Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra was the night’s highlight.

Tejasswi Prakash seemed to have joined them all at Jessica’s apartment. Jessica gave her a ‘Puja ki thali’ greeting and a ‘tika.’ Tejasswi was taken aback but thought the gesture was lovely.

Karan, the first to shoot the video, felt left out and grabbed the ‘Aarti ki thali,’ doing the Aarti himself. The actor from Naagin 6 couldn’t stop raving about his kindness. Following that, Karan kissed her cheeks and gave her a bear hug.

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reveals why beau Karan Kundrra calls Naagin 6 sets her 'maayka', shares her Valentine's Day plans)

CREDIT: Womansera