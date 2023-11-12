Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile on her face.

These days Karan is making headlines for his hosting skills on the reality show Temptation Island and the fans love to see him on the show.

In one of the episodes, Tejasswi had come as a guest on the show where the two shared some details of their love story.

On the show Karan revealed how he cannot sleep without Tejasswi Prakash, he told the contestants if that is the feeling one has then you should understand that that person is madly in love and its genuinely true.

On the other hand Tejasswi said that whenever they go for a party and whichever corner she is, he keeps staring at her so that he can see what she is doing and who is talking to her and all and that’s enough as you know someone is watching and caring for you.

Well, there is no doubt that today Tejasswi and Karan are seen as the most iconic pair of television and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front when it comes to television shows, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

