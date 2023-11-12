Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party

Karan and Tejasswi is one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following. Now on Temptation Island when Tejasswi Prakash graced the show the two spoke about their relationship and the one thing that Karan cannot do without Tejasswi.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 08:00
Karan

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile on her face.

These days Karan is making headlines for his hosting skills on the reality show Temptation Island and the fans love to see him on the show.

In one of the episodes, Tejasswi had come as a guest on the show where the two shared some details of their love story.

On the show Karan revealed how he cannot sleep without Tejasswi Prakash, he told the contestants if that is the feeling one has then you should understand that that person is madly in love and its genuinely true.

On the other hand Tejasswi said that whenever they go for a party and whichever corner she is, he keeps staring at her so that he can see what she is doing and who is talking to her and all and that’s enough as you know someone is watching and caring for you.

Well, there is no doubt that today Tejasswi and Karan are seen as the most iconic pair of television and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front when it comes to television shows, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple Temptation Island TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama’s closeness to Pari creates new chaos by Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri is now being called the national crush after her performance in Animal, where she played the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Abhira will be hated by everyone but Madhav will give her father's love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj's real face unveiled, Sahiba sees Him and Garry together
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Madhav accepts Abhira and Armaan and ask the family to perform griha pravesh
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Tripti
Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adhik Mehta
EXCLUSIVE! Adhik Mehta opens up on how life has changed after bagging Star Plus' show Anupamaa, shares about his journey in the TV industry and much more
Rachana Mistry
EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry on romancing Iqbal Khan in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: He is the epitome of all this and I didn't have any hesitation performing romantic scenes with him as he made me really comfortable
Roopa
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MANNARA CHOPRA
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra extends heartfelt support to Mannara Chopra's Bigg Boss 17 journey
Disha
Whoa! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s net worth will surprise you, read on to know more
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals why she took a pregnancy test before entering the Bigg Boss house