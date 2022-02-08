Aww…Karishma Tanna performs ‘Grah Pravesh’ ritual and makes her ‘Pehli Rasoi’ post marriage with Varun Bangera!

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna exchanged wedding vows with boyfriend Varun Bangera in Mumbai on February 9.

Karishma's close friends from the industry, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Dalljiet Kaur, Terence Lewis among others attended the wedding.

Karishma Tanna's mother-in-law asked son Varun Bangera to hold her hand as she entered the house for the first time after marriage. Karishma dropped the 'kalash' and immersed her feet in red liquid (alta) leaving behind her footprints. Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in a pink 'kanjeevaram' saree with golden border, intricate jewellery and the dark henna on her hand. Varun wore a mustard-coloured cotton sherwani.

Karishma also made a sweet dish for her 'pehli rasoi' and shared video on her Instagram. The couple first offered it to the deities and then enjoyed the dessert by feeding each other.

Isn’t that sweet? We wish the couple heartiest congratulations!

CREDIT: TOI