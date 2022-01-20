Aww! Kashmera Shah and Arti Singh set sister-in-law goals with these tweets on Krushna’s luxurios gift

MUMBAI: TV actor Arti Singh posted a picture of her luxurious car gifted by Krushna Abhishek and soon after sister-in-law Kashmera dropped a message which gained everyone’s eyeballs. she immediately replied on the post saying that it's her car too. And Arti too agreed with her saying, " Obviously, you are his lucky charm".

Krushna Abhishek’s luxurious car gift to siter Arti Singh has become the talk of the town. Arti Singh posted a picture along with the car and captioned how proud she is of her brother and she cannot afford to buy this car now and he made her dream come too by having one.

Arti captioned, "So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister".

Reportedly Krushna was quoted saying, " Yes definitely for her anything and it's her's too". He even added that he is waiting for her wedding and will do everything best, " Now just waiting for her wedding will do the best for her as she is been the best sister".

Kashmera too loves Arti immensely and the world has witnessed that in Bigg Boss 13 house when she had come to support her. Kash had said to Salman Khan that Arti is like her daughter and he never considers her as a sister in law.

Credit: BollywoodLife



