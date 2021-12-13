Aww! Kashmera Shah expresses her concern for Rakhi Sawant amidst the latter’s marriage controversy with Ritesh

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah who has always enjoyed a huge fan following especially for her take on issues related to Bigg Boss called out her husband Ritesh over the viral photograph of him with his first wife.

In a threatening tweet, she wrote, “Omg someone just sent me a picture of the so-called husband of Rakhi being married to someone else. Has he lied to Rakhi? He better not have fooled her because he will have to deal with me when he gets out. Oh, poor Rakhi. I hope this news is not true #bb15 @BiggBoss #RakhiSawant”

Also Read:Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh to be exposed on Weekend Ka Vaar; the businessman is married and has a kid

Rakhi and her hubby, Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss house a few weeks back and fans have been questioning the legitimacy of their relationship since the very first day. Some reports also suggested in the past that Ritesh was originally a cameraman on the show and the whole marriage thing is fake.

Kashmera had also previously called out Ritesh for the way he behaves with his wife on the show. She seemed quite uncomfortable about it and even said that Rakhi’s taste in men is questionable.

Also Read:Did You Know: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah got married with the thought that if things don’t go well they would quietly get DIVORCED and move on in life!

“Will someone please tell #ritesh to talk nicely with #RakhiSawant I hate the way he talks to her or responds to her. Feel like slapping the stupid out of him. Rakhi ain’t stupid. Only her taste in men is bad I guess @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #bb15”, Kashmera Shah tweeted.

Rakhi Sawant had revealed in the previous season that Ritesh was already married when the two tied the knot. So most people have been of the opinion that the pictures are from Ritesh’s first marriage.

Credit: koimoi







