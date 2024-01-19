Aww! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer shares sweet birthday wishes for THIS co-star with adorable pictures, check it out

Sumbul who has a massive fan following keeps sharing interesting posts and videos to keep her fans hooked on. She recently extended sweet birthday wishes to her co-star
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Sumbul who has a massive fan following keeps sharing interesting posts and videos to keep her fans hooked on. She recently extended sweet birthday wishes to her co-star Varun Kasturia who plays the role of Mayank Sansal in the show. Sharing a cute picture with him, Sumbul captioned it, “Happy Birthday Mayankadi”

Check out her story here;

Sumbul is currently seen playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career. 

