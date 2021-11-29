Aww! KBC hits 1000 Episode Benchmark, Amitabh Bacchan says “it has changed his life’ emotionally when daughter Shweta asks about his journey.

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is an Iconic show and a personal landmark for Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Mr. Bachchan will host his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. After the show debuted in 2000, two special guests will appear during the show's 1000th episode.

The new Sony promo features Shweta and Navya on the hot seat and Amitabh in the opposite seat. During the show's 1000th episode, Shweta asks Amitabh how he is feeling about the milestone.

Amitabh replies, "Aise laga meri duniya badal gai " .Afterward, the promo shows past crorepatis ranging from Harshvardhan Navathe, who was the first crorepati on the show in 2000, to Sushil Kumar, who won ₹5 crore in 2011. They celebrate their wins with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm, and even Amitabh joins in on the fun.

Amitabh continues to play the game with Shweta and Navya and says, “khel ko aage badhate hain kyunki khel abhi khatam nahi Hua hai, hai ki Nahi?

In the comments section, viewers cheered for Amitabh. "Sony, you have created history, but you can never remove Amitabh, he is the best." Another said, "I've tried for three years and my name is yet to appear."

Amitabh continues to host celebrities on the weekends. He has hosted all from Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma this season.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is an iconic show which has reached a benchmark both Professionally and Personally for Amitabh Bacchan, the legacy and grace of Mr. Bacchan has made Kaun Banega Crorepati synonymous with his Name. Nobody can ever come close to his style when it comes to KBC especially!

