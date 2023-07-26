Aww! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare spotted together, blush when paps call them ‘mast jodi’

Looks like Shiv and Daisy have built a close bond while on the show. Recently the duo were spotted together and the paps had a field day taking their pictures.
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears. Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

Looks like Shiv and Daisy have built a close bond while on the show. Recently the duo were spotted together and the paps had a field day taking their pictures. They even teased them calling them ‘mast jodi’. At one point Daisy even stops Shiv from repeating something to the paparazzi by covering his mouth. The duo later have a good laugh about it.

The show began last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Rohit Roy had to be eliminated owing to his injury.

This season as we saw all the contestants are really strong and they are giving their best shot on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

