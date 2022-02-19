AWW! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fame Erica Fernandes takes us by SURPRISE by sharing her never-seen-before look and we can't stop adoring her

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes became a household name for her debut show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

The actress played the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose and was paired opposite popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Shaheer and Erica's jodi became an instant hit among the fans.

Fans fondly referred to them as Shaheera.

The duo collaborated twice for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi seasons 2 and 3.

While the first and the second season became a huge hit, the third season did not meet the expectations and went off-air just within a few months of its launch.

Erica is away from the small screens ever since then and the diehard fans are eagerly waiting to see her back soon with her new project.

The diva is a social media star and there is no doubt about it.

Erica has now given a sneak peek in her childhood memory and we can't get over her cuteness.

Take a look:

Not just the fans but even Erica's friends could not help but gush over her cuteness.

Erica looks cute as a button and we can't stop adoring her.

On the work front, Erica has done shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 1, 2 and 3.

She played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay Season 2 where she was paired opposite Parth Samthaan.

Erica was seen playing the role of Prerna Sharma in the show and fans lauded her for her stellar performance.

