Aww!!! KumKum Bhagya: Prachi aka Mughda Chapekar turns ‘food Santa’ for Pallavi aka Khyaati Keswani! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The show started on a grand note and is constantly ruling the small screens with its interesting storyline.

The current track is focusing on the divorce drama that ensued.

The show has always had great ensemble casts that only uplift the story. One such actor is Khyaati Keswani who plays the role of Pallavi in Kumkum Bhagya. Khyaati is popularly known for Television shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and was last seen playing a very powerful role in the show "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins " which was beloved.

No matter how tense their story gets in the show, the actors of the show share a great rapport behind the scenes and often take to their Social media handles to give sneak peeks into shoot life.

Recently, Mughda Chapekar who plays Prachi in the show turned into 'Food Santa' for her costar Khyati who plays Pallavi, by sending her delicious treats just when she was hungry. Khyati took to her Instagram stories to share the sweet gesture.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in the show, the characters are going through some major drama.

As the divorce paper drama comes to an end, a new drama begins.

Rhea gets Prachi arrested in a cheating and robbery case.

Alia hides the diamond necklace in Prachi's room and accuses Prachi of theft.

Meanwhile, Ranbir travels to London on the pretext of office work.

Prachi lands up behind bars clueless about how to get out of there.

That’s when Shanaya visits her and suggests contacting Sushma as she is the only one who can help Prachi.

However, Sushma had warned Prachi that she would never help her in any way.

What will happen next?

