AWW! Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbir Aka Krishna Kaul is the spitting image of THIS person!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The storyline of this show has continued to intrigue the small screen since its premiere.

Currently, the focus of the show is solely on Ranbir and Prachi.

In the show Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul plays Ranbir Kohli. The role has gained him immense popularity. He played the role brilliantly and won the hearts of the viewers. Krishna debuted as a negative character in a web show called Punch Beat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Krishna is very appreciative of the love he gets. He often takes to social media to share sneak peeks and glimpses of his shoot and personal life and also takes out time to interact with fans. Krishna also posts a lot of content for the followers to enjoy.

Krishna Recently posted a Story on his Instagram in which he is looking very much like his father, both of them are wearing black and are donning sunglasses.

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, a lot of high voltage drama is happening in the show, and the fans are really appreciating Krishna’s acting and showering him with a lot of love.

As we have seen in the show, Ranbir and Prachi indulged in a fight as there were several misunderstandings from both ends.

Amid all this, Ranbir, Prachi, and Shahana headed back to the Kohli house.

Rhea was shocked to see Prachi back. Both ended up arguing.

Ranbir lost his cool seeing all this and shouted at Rhea.

He removed all his frustration from everyone in the family as no one was thinking about him.

What will happen to Ranbir and Prachi in the future?

