Aww…Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya visits the temple of Maa Sharda to pray for her husband and family!

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya recently tied the knot with Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Nagal.

Shraddha Arya visited the temple of 'Maa Sharda' to seek blessings. The actress looked beautiful in a deep red saree with all the 'shringaar' (makeup) as a new bride.

Shraddha's post stated that she has prayed for the well-being of her husband and their family. Here's what she wrote: "Rahe Salamat Mera Sajna Aur Sajna Ka Aangan. Thank You Maa / Devi Sharda For Giving Me The Opportunity To see & sit beside you; pray to you until my heart was content .. the experience was truly magical just like your ways with which you make and keep us all happy. #JaiMaaSharda #TheKindGoddess Wouldn’t have been possible without my love, @palki_msh & Birthday boy, #Darshan !!!! (sic)"

Shraddha Arya often shares videos and pictures of herself enjoying this new phase as a married woman. Talking about the actress' love life, she had met Rahul Nagal through a common friend during his stay in Mumbai but seldom met given their hectic schedules. It was after Rahul was posted to another city, that the duo realised there was more to their relationship.

Talking about what Shraddha likes the most in her husband, she told BT, "My husband has a deep regard and respect for the woman in his life. What struck me the most about him was his simplicity and chivalrous conduct. Also, I could clearly tell from his words and gestures that he wants a life partner not just so that his house is looked after but to have her by his side at every point in his life."

