Aww! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vashisht shares a special birthday post for THIS co-star

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy.

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress has now posted a sweet birthday wish for her KUndali Bhagya co-star Ashish Trivedii. She shared a dashing picture of the actor and captioned it, “Happy birthdayyyyyy matey.”

