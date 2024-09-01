Aww! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vashisht shares a special birthday post for THIS co-star

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress has now posted a sweet birthday wish for her KUndali Bhagya co-star Ashish Trivedii.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 13:43
Twinkle Vashisht

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. 

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Vashisht opens up about her character Kritika in Kundali Bhagya, reveals why she is not seen in the show

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress has now posted a sweet birthday wish for her KUndali Bhagya co-star Ashish Trivedii. She shared a dashing picture of the actor and captioned it, “Happy birthdayyyyyy matey.”

Check out her post below;

What are your thoughts on Twinkle’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Twinkle Vasisht Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 13:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Saviour! Angad saves Garry from falling into Valley
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Wow! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha achieves a major milestone in the industry, check out her post
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Aww! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vashisht shares a special birthday post for THIS co-star
MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress...
Congrats: Rohit Bose Roy is a proud owner of a swanky new EV MG Comet worth 11 Lakhs!
MUMBAI: The electric vehicle revolution is here!These vehicles are cost effective, are more efficient, and that...
Aww! Katha Ankahee's Aditi Dev Sharma has a sweet birthday wish for this actor/filmmaker, check it out
MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S...
Aww! Shakti Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar reminisce their friendship and good times on the set of Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television today. There was a time when the show ruled the...
Recent Stories
Nupur Shikhare
Kya Baat Hai! Nupur Shikhare gives groom-goals with his chill attitude and THIS sporty video before the wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sriti Jha
Wow! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha achieves a major milestone in the industry, check out her post
Rohit Bose Roy
Congrats: Rohit Bose Roy is a proud owner of a swanky new EV MG Comet worth 11 Lakhs!
Aditi Dev
Aww! Katha Ankahee's Aditi Dev Sharma has a sweet birthday wish for this actor/filmmaker, check it out
Shakti Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar
Aww! Shakti Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar reminisce their friendship and good times on the set of Kundali Bhagya
Amitabh Bachchan
Must read! Amitabh Bachchan appeared displeased with BAHU Aishwarya Rai during the Kabaddi Match, Asks Abhishek to be cheerful in the viral video!
Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe address dating rumors, Breaking their silence; Says ‘Charcha karo hamare…’