Aww! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vashisht shares a special birthday post for THIS co-star

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy.
Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Vashisht opens up about her character Kritika in Kundali Bhagya, reveals why she is not seen in the show
Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress has now posted a sweet birthday wish for her KUndali Bhagya co-star Ashish Trivedii. She shared a dashing picture of the actor and captioned it, “Happy birthdayyyyyy matey.”
Check out her post below;
What are your thoughts on Twinkle’s story? Tell us in the comments below.
Also Read-Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Comments
Add new comment